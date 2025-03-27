Thursday, March 27, 2025
Main Menu

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

| March 27, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (dna):An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Peshawar and multiple districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC),  the tremors were felt in other areas including Shangla, Kohat, Swabi, Lower Dir, Chitral,  Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner and Abbottabad, PTV news channel

reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck with depth of 198 kilometers.

The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a region known for frequent seismic activity.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Amir Muqam vows to thwart anti-state elements as Jaffer Express resumes service

PESHAWAR, MAR 27 (APP/DNA):Federal Minister for Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and SAFRON, Amir Muqam on ThursdayRead More

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (dna):An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Peshawar andRead More

Comments are Closed