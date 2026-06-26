5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Kohlu, tremors felt in parts of province

QUETTA: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Kohlu in Balochistan on Friday, with tremors also felt in Zhob, Barkhan and Rakhni districts, according to the seismological centre.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said that the earthquake measured 5.1 in magnitude and originated at a depth of 17 kilometres. It added that the epicentre was located 60 kilometres northeast of Kohlu.

Residents in Zhob, Barkhan and Rakhni also experienced the tremors. No immediate reports of casualties or property damage were received.

Earlier in the afternoon, earthquake tremors had also been felt in Kohlu.

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Lahore and adjoining areas earlier this month, prompting residents to rush out of their homes and buildings in panic.

The NSMC on June 5 said that the earthquake measured 4.9 on the Richter scale with a depth of 18 kilometres.

The epicentre of the quake was located in the Kashmir region, it added.

Pakistan’s susceptibility to earthquakes stems from its location along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The country has experienced multiple devastating quakes in recent decades.

In February this year, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Islamabad, Swat, and Hunza, while the 2005 quake in Azad Kashmir killed over 73,000 people and left millions homeless.

Balochistan also suffered in 2021, when a quake in Harnai killed at least 20 people and hampered rescue operations due to landslides.

Experts warn that the rugged terrain of Pakistan’s earthquake-prone areas complicates relief efforts and makes preparedness critical.