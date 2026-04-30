5.0-Magnitude earthquake hits Philippines
MANILA, Apr 30: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the city of Aras-asan in northeastern Philippines on Thurday.
The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter was located 26 km from Caraga city, at a depth of 10 km.
The Philippines is prone to volcanic and seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire where tectonic plates meet.
A major earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck the Philippines in October 2013, killing more than 220 people.
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