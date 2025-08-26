47 terrorists killed in Zhob

DNA

QUETTA: Security forces gunned down 47 terrorists attempting to cross the Afghan border and infiltrate Balochistan’s Zhob district, security sources confirmed on Tuesday.

According to sources, a large group of terrorists, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwaraj — a term used for outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghanistan border in Sambaza, area of the Zhob District, when the security forces detected their movement.

The security forces carried out an operation against the terrorists from August 7 to 9, during which all 47 militants were neutralised, according to the sources.

“Most of the terrorists killed in the operation were Afghan nationals,” the sources added.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.