Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Main Menu

47 terrorists killed in Zhob

| August 26, 2025
47 terrorists killed in Zhob

DNA

QUETTA: Security forces gunned down 47 terrorists attempting to cross the Afghan border and infiltrate Balochistan’s Zhob district, security sources confirmed on Tuesday.

According to sources, a large group of terrorists, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwaraj — a term used for outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghanistan border in Sambaza, area of the Zhob District, when the security forces detected their movement.

The security forces carried out an operation against the terrorists from August 7 to 9, during which all 47 militants were neutralised, according to the sources.

“Most of the terrorists killed in the operation were Afghan nationals,” the sources added.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

47 terrorists killed in Zhob

47 terrorists killed in Zhob

DNA QUETTA: Security forces gunned down 47 terrorists attempting to cross the Afghan border andRead More

Imran wants his MPs to resign from all bodies

Imran wants his MPs to resign from all bodies

Mahnoor Ansar ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has instructed party members to resignRead More

Comments are Closed