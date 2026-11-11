46th PARA Central Meet closing ceremony held at Jhelum

RAWALPINDI, NOV 11 /DNA/ – Closing Ceremony of 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet was held at Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), Jhelum.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The mega shooting event was conducted from 7 October to 11 November 2026.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) attended the ceremony as Guest of Honour and also awarded trophies and medals to the award winners and runners up along with COAS & CDF in various categories.

Over 1500 Firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces including Rangers (Sindh & Punjab), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Scouts and teams ex Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Federal Rifle Association and civilians participated in the competition.

In the 4th Inter Services Combat Shooting Championship, Pakistan Army won the championship trophy. Pakistan Army’s Army Marksmanship Unit won the Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Big Bore National Challenge Match.

The highest military shooting honuor, ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy (Doli Cup) was awarded to Havildar Fazal Rehman of Punjab Regiment. Punjab Regiment who also secured victories in the Unit Firing Proficiency Match and Infantry Squad Match.

Interacting with the participants, the Field Marshal lauded the firers for their exceptional marksmanship and precision. Achieving Shooting proficiency is a hallmark of a professional soldier, he emphasised that mastery of small arms must remain a core component of basic military training.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS & CDF was received by Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IG T&E) and Commander Rawalpindi Corps.