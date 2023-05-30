45,000 Google scholarships for Pakistani students this year

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq has said that an agreement has been inked with Google for 45,000 scholarships, which we hope will increase up to 450,000 next year.

At least 40 per cent of the scholarships of Google will be for women, the state news agency reported.

He said this while addressing the Startups for Industries and IT Exports conference at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), here on Friday.

The Minister said that the Google company had earlier given only 15,000 scholarships last year, but these were increased after consultation.

The Federal IT Minister said that a building has been constructed in NED University at a cost of $ 1.6 million for gaming and animation, for further promotion and growth of this industry.

Dignitaries including KATI Vice Patron Zubair Chhaya, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Chairperson of Standing Committee Maheen Salman, Former President Saleem-Uz-zaman, Masood Naqi, Razzaq Hashim Paracha, Ehtishamuddin, experts from universities, National Incubation Centers, students, teachers and start-ups participated in large numbers in the event.

Federal Minister Aminul Haque further said that the IT Ministry is working on the vision of 2050. The investment in Pakistan till 2020 was $ 75 million which increased to $ 373 million by 2021. Similarly, after the efforts of the Ministry, the regulatory duty on mobile has been abolished from March 30, he said.

The Federal IT Minister said that when he took over the ministry, he immediately formulated a mobile phone manufacturing policy to set up mobile phones manufacturing industry in the country, thus, the production of mobile phones was started within a few months.

Syed Aminul Haque further said that when he took over IT Ministry, there were five incubation centers working in major cities of the country, which have now been increased to eight in three years. He said that our focus is on promoting startups, gaming and animation in the country.

Earlier, the former chairman of KATI, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, said that entrepreneurs and startups are working very hard, but today there is no need for huge investment for startups.

He said that research and development has an important role in IT. Right now startups are doing a great job which is needed in the industry.

Deputy Patron of KATI Zubair Chhaya said that when Federal Minister Aminul Haq took over his office, the IT exports were at the level of $ 1 billion, but at the end of the last financial year, exports of $ 2.6 billion were recorded.

He said that it is welcoming that Pakistan’s IT exports have increased and the neighbouring country’s exports last year were $149 billion.

Mahin Salman said in his speech that efforts are being made to prepare such curricula in professional educational institutions, which are needed in the industry. Earlier people used to get a large number of degrees but they didn’t get jobs. Now efforts are being made to provide professional training according to the needs of the present era in consultation with the industry.

She further said that the startups that exist today were only in the form of projects last year which have successfully launched today.

Senior Vice President of KATI Nighat Awan speaking on the occasion called for abolishing the duty on the machinery and products used in the IT sector so that this sector can expand further in the country.