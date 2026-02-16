45 Bangladeshi students arrive in Pakistan to pursue higher studies

ISLAMABAD, FEB 16 /DNA/ – The first batch of 45 students from Bangladesh, selected for the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships under the Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor, have reached Karachi to pursue higher education at leading Pakistani universities.

Upon arrival at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, the students were received by representatives of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and universities. More Bangladeshi students will reach Pakistan in the next week.

Expressing its best wishes for the students success and for their rewarding and memorable stay in Pakistan, HEC has reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality education, a supportive academic environment, and full facilitation to international students.

The Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor aims to strengthen academic cooperation and enhance people-to-people contacts between the two brotherly countries. The initiative is a key step towards strengthening educational links between Bangladesh and Pakistan, supporting Bangladesh’s focus on youth empowerment through education and skills training.