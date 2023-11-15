40th anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus celebrated

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Shahzad Waseem, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imran Haider, and TRNC Representative Dilsad Senol joined in a cake-cutting ceremony at Islamabad Serena Hotel to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus proclamation.

The event brought together dignitaries to mark this significant milestone.=DNA