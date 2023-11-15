40th anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus celebrated
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Shahzad Waseem, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imran Haider, and TRNC Representative Dilsad Senol joined in a cake-cutting ceremony at Islamabad Serena Hotel to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus proclamation.
The event brought together dignitaries to mark this significant milestone.=DNA
« The Turks of Cyprus deserve to live in peace (Previous News)
(Next News) Western media defending Israeli atrocities: Kakar »
Related News
40th anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus celebrated
DNA ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Shahzad Waseem, Maulana TahirRead More
German ambassador, FM Jilani discuss bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD, NOV 14 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Germany, Alfred Grannas, met with Foreign Minister JalilRead More
Comments are Closed