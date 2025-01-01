4 more Pakistani bodies found, toll rises to nine

Arrangements are being made by the Pakistani Embassy to send the bodies back to Pakistan

GUJRANWALA: The death toll of Pakistani citizens from the recent Greece boat tragedy has risen to 9 as the authorities found four more bodies of Pakistani nationals.

On December 14, last year, the foreign media reported that a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece.

According to the FIA, the latest victims, identified as Shabbir, Zain Ali, and Zeeshan from Narowal, along with Owais Ali from Sialkot, were found near the site of the incident.

The bodies have been transferred from Greece’s Giavados Island to a hospital in Athens for processing.

The FIA confirmed that arrangements are being made by the Pakistani Embassy to send the bodies back to Pakistan.

The process is expected to take approximately one week before the remains can be returned to their families in Pakistan.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the tragedy and provide support to the families of the victims.

On December 22, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two individuals, including a human smuggler in Gujranwala, in connection with Greece boat tragedy.

According to FIA authorities, the arrested suspects, Mohammad Aslam and Saeed Ahmed, played a role in the human smuggling operation.

According to the FIA, Mohammad Aslam is directly involved in the Greece boat tragedy and is a member of an international human smuggling gang.

He exploited victims by promising to send them to Europe, collecting millions of rupees from them.