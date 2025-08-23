4-member national team to participate in Senior World Ten-Pin Bowling Championship

ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 /DNA/ – A 4-member national team will participate in the Senior World Tenpin Bowling Championship.

This was stated by the Secretary General,

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation,

Lt. Col. (retd) Kamran Khalid Janjua, on Saturday.

He said that the championship will be played at the National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nevada, USA from 13 to 23 October 2025.

While announcing the names of the players of the four-member national team, Kamran Khalid Janjua said that the national team will be led by Ijaz-ur-Rehman while other players including Muhammad Hussain, Shabbir Lashkar and Aleem Agha. Ahmed Sheikhani and Amjad Mahmood will be the Manager and Coach of the national team respectively.

The Players Training camp for preparation event will begin in Islamabad from September 1, 2025, and Tanveer Ahmed, has been appointed as the camp Coordinator/Commandant.