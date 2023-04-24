4 cops martyred in ‘suicide attack’ at Swat police station

Swat, APR 24: At least four policemen were martyred on Monday while 29 others were injured in a “suicide attack” at the Kabal police station in Swat valley.

DPO Swat Shafiullah Gandapur confirmed the number of casualties to Dawn.com, terming the incident to be a “suicide attack”.

A police official, Imdad, who was present at the scene told Dawn.com that initial information showed the attack occurred around 8:20pm inside the police station premises which also housed the Counter Terrorism Department and a mosque.

He said that all three buildings “collapsed” due to the blast, adding that a fire also erupted soon after.

Police said that several people were buried under the rubble while the injured were being rushed to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital. Meanwhile, an emergency was declared at all nearby hospitals.