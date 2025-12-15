36 Gold, 29 Silver Medals Awarded at BU Convocation

LAHORE, DEC 15 /DNA/ – Bahria University Lahore Campus held its 4th Convocation. Chief of the Naval Staff and Pro-Chancellor of Bahria University, Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest and conferred degrees upon graduates.

Addressing the ceremony, Admiral Naveed Ashraf praised Bahria University’s dedication to academic excellence, innovation and character-building. He commended the graduates for their hard work, discipline and perseverance and congratulated their families.

A total of 564 graduates from the Departments of Computer Science, Management Sciences and Professional Psychology were awarded PhD, MS and BS degrees. In recognition of exceptional academic achievement, 36 gold medals and 29 silver medals were presented to high-performing students.

The ceremony was attended by graduating students, their proud families, senior officials, faculty members and distinguished guests from academia.