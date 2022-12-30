34 Pakistanis win CPEC’s awards for outstanding performance 

Islamabad, Dec 30 (DNA): Thirty-four Pakistanis working on different CPEC projects were awarded here by the Chinese embassy, recognizing their outstanding services, professional expertise and strenuous contribution during 2022 to make the CPEC a tangible reality and helping Pak-China relations get stronger.

The award- giving ceremony was addressed by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Yang Mingho, Deputy CEO of Thar coal block-1 Power Generation Company and representatives of the employees, Mir Arslan Ali Mohammad, Hamza Khalid and Shakeela Kosar.

Whereas, Pan Jiang, Deputy DG National Development and Reforms Commission also addressed the event through online link from Beijing.

It was noted that in 2022, the CPEC projects have achieved major progress, ensuring economic stability, and well-being of the people. It

has also continued to train high-quality talents for the country.

All Pakistani staff at CPEC projects, through their hard work, make these progress possible.

The Pakistani workers from Gwadar Port and sectors of energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation.

CPEC is an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative and a demonstration project of China-Pakistan cooperation.

It was further stated that it is significant to deepen China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for the building a closer community of shared future.

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, leaders of the two countries agreed to advance CPEC with greater efficiency, and make CPEC an exemplar of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The Minister during his keynote address said that the achievements of CPEC are not possible without joint efforts of staff from both China and Pakistan. CPEC, as a landmark project of China-Pakistan cooperation and a successful regional economic cooperation platform, provides a broad stage for people to display their talents and realize personal values.

He termed the award-winners as hero of CPEC. While the Chinese staff was the super hero, as they are far away from their homes, serving Pakistan, he added.

He recalled the positive progress of CPEC over the past year, and encouraged all Pakistani staff to take advantage of the valuable opportunity of working and learning in Chinese enterprises and make more contributions to the projects.

The Minister said to promote private sector investment we need to create enabling and investor friendly environment in the country.

He also mentioned transfer of technology to Pakistan in power and infrastructure sector, as the result of CPEC.

The Chinese Ambassador in his speech said, ” the year 2022 is also a year witnessed the deepening of all-round cooperation between the two countries. In particular, against the challenge of global economic downturn and historical floods in Pakistan, the CPEC projects have made sound achievement.

In this regard, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, for all the efforts and contributions of his and his team have made to CPEC.

During this year, the CPEC has always been the highlight of our bilateral relations. On 2nd November, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan on his official visit to China. Our two sides are committed to make full use of the JCC of the CPEC, advance CPEC with greater efficiency, and make CPEC an exemplar of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Before the visit, the 11th JCC meeting was successfully held, setting the path for the future cooperation, Water Resource Management and Climate Change have been added to the social-economic JWG.

A series of good news are coming from different sectors under the CPEC umbrella. The China-aided Eastbay Expressway of Gwadar port has began operation since June, enhancing connectivity of the port, which is now transporting two hundred thousand ton of fertilizer. Karot Hydropower started commercial operation in June as well, which provides cheap and clean electricity, and can reduce 3.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

The TEL and Nova power plants in Thar also started operation with the local coal. The Shanghai Electric Thar coal-based power plant has been connected to the national grid. Six model farms under Pakistan-China Red Chilli Contract Farming Project are achieving a harvest in Punjab and Sindh Province, with an estimated yield of 700 tons of dried chilly. This is just a portray of the great potential of agricultural cooperation between our two countries.

In fact, Pakistan’s trade surplus of agricultural products for the year of 2021 enjoyed an increase of 13 times. This year is expected to exceed a record high of US$ 1 billion. So far, CPEC has created 192,000 jobs, 6000MW of power supply, 510 km of highway and 886 km of transmission line, which laid a solid foundation for Pakisan’s socio-economic development.

The achievements of the CPEC are not possible without joint efforts of staffs from both China and Pakistan. Among the 34 outstanding Pakistani staffs, some of you are engineers, who keep the boilers and other equipment in good condition; Some of you are from administrative sector, who implement the Covid SOPs in a prudent manner; Some of you are from financing sector, who help the project to attract investment. Each of you has a good story. You are not only the constructors and participants of the CPEC, but also the ‘witnesses and promoters of a brilliant history.

Recently, China adjusted its COVID prevention and control policies, which include the removal of measures to control the number of international flights and restoration of people-to-people exchanges for business and study. These will further promote the exchange of people, and facilitate the investments between China and Pakistan.

More Pakistani staff can take training programs in China. More students can go to China for further study, and come back to join the CPEC projects, passing on the friendship between our two countries.”