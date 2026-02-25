34 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan ops over last few days: ISPR

Security forces killed 34 India-sponsored terrorists in a series of high-tempo intelligence-driven operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces over the last few days, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said the high-tempo intelligence-driven operations were aimed at eliminating Indian proxies, Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.

The ISPR statement said that on Feb 24, 26 terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khwarij were killed in four separate engagements in KP, while eight terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan were killed in an operation in Balochistan’s Sambaza.

“Movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces and as a result of precise and skilful engagement, one kharji belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij, was sent to hell”.

“It is significant to highlight that the killed kharji has been identified as an Afghan national,” it added.

In another engagement, the ISPR said that an IBO was conducted in Lakki Marwat District. “During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, three khwarij were successfully neutralised.

Simultaneously, the military’s media wing said that in two separate engagements in the general area Narmi Khel, Bannu District, troops effectively neutralised 10 khwarij, while operating on precise intelligence, troops successfully eliminated 12 khwarij in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali District.

“During the fifth engagement, troops conducted an IBO in the general area of Sambaza, Zhob District. After an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan were successfully neutralised.”

The military’s media wing said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij and terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers, it added.

“Sanitisation operation are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Islamabad-Kabul tensions

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

Amid the rising terror incidents, Pakistan last Saturday carried out intelligence-based strikes targeting seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khawarij (FAK), its affiliates and the Daesh-Khorasan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in response to recent suicide attacks.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces of Afghanistan, the security sources said, adding that more than 80 militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were also engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime’s reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.