33543 public complaints disposed off on Pakistan Citizen Portal

Faisalabad: 13 July 2021: As many as 33543 public complaints have been disposed off on the Pakistan Citizen Portal by various departments in the district while steps are being taken to expedite the remaining applications.This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while chairing a meeting to review progress of disposed off the complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, officers and focal persons of various district departments were also present. The meeting was informed that a total of 35500 applications based problem issues have been received on Pakistan Citizen Portal including new applications and feedback was also taken from individuals on resolving the issues and satisfactory level is more than 44 percent.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to expidite the solution of complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the Citizen. He directed that immediate redressal of grievances related to his department and complainants should be satisfied with the departmental action. He said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance in resolving the grievances received so all the departments should realize their responsibilities seriously.