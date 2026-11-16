KARACHI, NOV 16 /DNA/ – 30th CNS Open Golf Championship 2026 concluded at Karachi Golf Club with Aadam Syed as the winner and Hamza Taimur Amin as runner-up in Professionals category. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest and gave away prizes to winners of all the categories.

Professional golfers from all over Pakistan participated in the flagship tournament from 12 to 15 November 2026. A healthy competition was witnessed during last four days at KGC, highlighting the hard work and commitment of golfers with the circuit. M Nazir won the title of Senior Professionals while M Ashass became winner of Junior Professionals category. Winners of Ladies Professionals category was Humna Amjad and for Senior Amateurs Net category was Commodore (R) Ghazanfar Abbas while Gross category was Maj (R) Irfan Khan. Musa Hussaini and Abdullah Ansar won in Amateurs category Net and Gross, respectively. Syeda Amna Khalid and Humera Khalid won Net and Gross categories of Ladies, respectively.

Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the winners and commended the sportsman spirit displayed by all players. While addressing the audience, Chief Guest appreciated the contribution of sponsors and media in supporting the championship and acknowledged the tireless efforts of organizers.

Closing ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including sponsors, golfers and members of the media fraternity.