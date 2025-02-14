30 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI, FEB 14: /DNA/ – Another 30 Sri Lankan students have reached Pakistan to pursue MBBS degree in Pakistani medical universities under Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students. The students arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

These scholarships are a portion of the comprehensive educational programme entitled Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme (HEC). The Sri Lankan students will pursue their medical education in top-notch medical institutions of Pakistan like DOW University of Health Sciences, Karachi and Liaquat University of Medical Sciences, Karachi. Both of these institutions are accredited by Sri Lankan Medical Council (SLMC).

There are another 456 Sri Lankan students enrolled in Pakistani universities, under this scholarship programme, in all major disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Business Studies, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, etc. The students were selected through a competitive selection process keeping in view their basic eligibility criteria for enrolment in Pakistani universities. The incoming Sri Lankan scholars were given a warm welcome at the airport.