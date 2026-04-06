30-bed trauma facility opens at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) hospital

GUJRAT, Apr 6: A 30-bed trauma center was inaugurated at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) Hospital in Kunjah,while the upgradation of Rural Health Center (RHC) Shadiwal has been completed.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development,Chaudhry Salik Hussain inaugurated the facilities,according to officials.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue),Waqas Safdar Sikandari,CEO District Health Authority Gujrat,Dr.Syed Ata-ul-Munim,SP Mehr Riaz and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the projects would help ensure timely and quality healthcare for the public, adding that efforts were under way to improve health facilities in line with the Punjab government’s vision.

He also appreciated the performance of the health department,particularly CEO Health Dr.Ata-ul-Munim and Medical Superintendent Syed Ghamkhwar Hussain.

Officials said that the trauma center would provide emergency treatment to patients injured in accidents and other incidents, while the upgraded RHC would offer improved medical services to residents of the area.