3 wickets on 1 ball my target

Says COAS General Bajwa told him not to refer to Fazl as diesel; refers to Opp. leaders as ‘3 stooges’

Special Correspondent

LOWER DIR: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed on Friday a huge public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir, where he lashed out at all three party heads – PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who have joined hands to file a no-trust motion against him.

Terming them the “three stooges”, Imran recalled instances from the past when, according to him, these leaders had gone against Pakistan’s national interest.

He said he had been praying that they go ahead with their plan to file a no-confidence motion against him so that he was given an opportunity to ” take three wickets in one ball”.

“I am competing against these three dacoits and … I will take all three wickets with one inswing yorker,” the premier repeated.

Earlier in his speech, the prime minister referred to Fazl as “diesel” but then went on to say that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa told him not to refer to Fazl as diesel.

“I was just talking to Gen Bajwa and he told me not to refer to Fazl as diesel. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel,” the prime minister said.

He also alleged that the opposition had been demanding an NRO from him.

“They tell me that they will topple my government if I don’t close corruption cases against them. But I tell them that I will not close the cases even if I have to give my life for it. I am not doing politics against you but fighting a jihad.”

The prime minister further accused the opposition of trying to buy the votes of lawmakers from the PTI and its allied parties to make the no-confidence motion a success.He said he had called on people to gather at Islamabad’s D-Chowk a day before the session for voting on the no-confidence motion, which is yet to be scheduled.

On that day, the premier said, there would be a sea of people at D-Chowk.

PM Imran said he had asked people to gather at D-Chowk to convey the message to the opposition that the nation was standing with the good and against the evil.

“Humans either side with the good or the evil. Only animals remain neutral,” he commented.The premier termed voting on the no-confidence motion “a match in parliament” and said, “You will see what I do with them after winning this match.”