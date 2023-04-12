3 terrorists killed during IBO in Bajaur: ISPR

Rawalpindi, APR 12 /DNA/ – On 11 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Loesum, District Bajaur.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, 3 x terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.