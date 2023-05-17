3 day scientific conference concludes
SUKKUR, May 17 (APP):A 3-day scientific conference dedicated to the emerging trends in engineering technology concluded at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development (BBSUTSD) on Wednesday.
It recommended that the engineering technology programs should be given statutory status for appointment in government and private sectors.
Speaking at the conclusion ceremony, Vice Chancellor, BBSUTSD, Professor Dr Rasool Bux Mahar said that engineering technology graduates are not given due share in job opportunities, therefore the international conference recommended that engineering technology programs should be given statutory status for appointment in government and private sector, he added.
The VC urged that municipal solid waste can be used for the generation of renewable energy. In terms of utilization of different waste sources for the generation of renewable energy, the awareness of people is a key factor, he said.
The conference recommended using agricultural waste in concrete, which could give a viable solution for sustainable construction. “The Phase Change Materials (PCM) thermal insulation materials are useable to maintain the temperature in Highrise buildings while Self-Compacting Concrete (SCC) is suitable for sustainable concrete constructions.
