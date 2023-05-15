2nd Int’l Forum on Poverty Reduction to be held in Tashkent

Experts will consider the best methods of eradicating poverty and the results of Uzbekistan’s achievements, including their effectiveness, in order to further expansion of the acquired experience to developing countries.

Tashkent, /DNA/ – On May 18, 2023, the Hilton Tashkent City Hotel will host the 2nd International Forum “Implementing Best Practices in Poverty Reduction”.

This year, the Forum is organized by the Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) together with the Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The Forum is organized with the support of the United Nations Development Programme in Uzbekistan and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

About 200 delegates are expected to take part in the 2nd International Forum on Poverty Reduction, which will be held in our country, including experts from the global initiative to combat poverty J-PAL, UN, UNDP, ILO, World Bank, UNICEF, ADB, AFD, GIZ, GGGI, etc.

Of great importance will be the participation of Abhijit Banerjee, Alfred Nobel Prize winner, co-founder of the global initiative to combat poverty J-PAL as well as James Foster, Professor of Economics at George Washington University, who studies the economics of welfare and the measurement of poverty and Sabina Alkire, director of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative.

The Forum will be attended by Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen, Vice-President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan Consuelo Vidal Brus, Head of the UNICEF Office in Uzbekistan Munir Mammadzade, Head of the World Bank in Uzbekistan Marco Mantovanelli, Director-General of the International Poverty Reduction Center in China Liu Junwen, Vice Director of the National Rural Revitalization Administration of China Jiang Tianbao.

In addition, representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People’s Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as the diplomatic corps are expected to participate.

The purpose of the 2nd International Forum will be to study the world’s best practices and methods of poverty reduction, to form priority areas for future joint research in the coming years with a special emphasis on an integrated and comprehensive approach to resolving multidimensional poverty, social protection and targeting, improving the quality of training programmes in the labor market through the development of human capital, supporting the growth of small enterprises, expanding access to a high-quality education.

The participants will review the methods and results of Uzbekistan’s achievements in the implementation of measures to combat poverty, including their effectiveness, in order to further expansion of the acquired experience in developing countries.

Within the framework of the Forum, it is planned to sign a number of cooperation documents and adopt a joint Communique, including the signing of a joint Action Programme between the Center for Economic Research and Reforms and the J-PAL.

Public Relations Service,

Center for Economic Research and Reforms