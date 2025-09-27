2nd CNS International sailing regatta 2025 culminates at Karachi

KARACHI, /DNA/ – The 2nd Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Sailing Regatta 2025, held from 23 to 27 September 2025 in the waters off Karachi concluded with an impressive closing ceremony held at PNS RAHBAR, Karachi. The ceremony was graced by Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives, Government of Sindh, who attended as the Chief Guest.

The week-long championship witnessed enthusiastic participation of sailors representing Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Pakistan. The tournament featured competitive races in the categories of Laser Standard/ ILCA 7, Laser Radial/ ILCA 6, and Windsurfing RSX. A total of twelve races were successfully conducted in each category, with 38 participants, both national and international, showcasing their skills throughout the event.

In his address, the Chief Guest congratulated the participants for their remarkable performance and extended best wishes to the international teams. He also lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting sailing and water sports in the region. Later, the Chief Guest awarded prizes to the winners and appreciated the high level of skills displayed throughout the event.

Khairulnizam bin MohdAfendy from Malaysia secured first position in the Laser Standard/ ILCA 7 category, while Arthit Mikhail Romanyk from Thailand finished as runner-up. Meanwhile, in the Laser Radial / ILCA 6 category, NoppassornKhunboonjan from Thailand claimed the top spot, followed by Muhammad AsnaviIqbal bin Adam from Malaysia in second place. Moreover, in the Windsurfing RSX category, Muhammad Irfan from Pakistan clinched first position, whereas Tariq Ali from Pakistan took the runner-up title. Players from Pakistan and Malaysia topped the list, each securing a gold, silver, and bronze medal. Meanwhile, players from Thailand won a gold and a silver medal each, and Egypt claimed one bronze medal.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries from armed forces, foreign embassies and civil organizations.