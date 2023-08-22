2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2023

DNA

Karachi, AUG 22: Pakistan Navy has an old and deep-rooted association with the game of Squash. This association of the Pakistan Navy with Squash dates back to the independence of our motherland. The Game of Squash started with a single Court at Manora and today Pakistan Navy has Pakistan’s largest and world-class Squash Complex at RKJK Karachi.

The journey from single court to present place has been possible by very deep commitment of Pakistan Navy with this game. The Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex (RKJK) was named after two legends of the game. Inaugurated by Admiral Yastur ul Haq Malik on 19 June 1991, this majestic complex comprises of six courts including newly built 4-Sided Glass Court.

The inauguration of 4 sided Glass Court at RKJK on 21 July 2023 is also a testament of Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promotion of Squash as sport in the country.

1st CNS international Squash Championship was held in the year 2000, since then the championship has been organized without disruption. 2nd Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2023 is scheduled from 23 to 27 Aug 23 at RKJK Squash Complex. The Championship comprises of 54 Matches. First qualifying round will be comprised of 8 matches played by 16 players each, 8 winning players from both categories (men & women) will join the 8 top ranking National Players in the main round. Top National Players will be seen in action during the tournament. Championship will display spectacular skills and stamina of players throughout the event.