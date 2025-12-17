29th CNS open Golf Championship inaugurated at Karachi Golf Club

KARACHI, DEC 17 /DNA/ – The opening ceremony and media brief of 29th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Golf Championship 25 was held at Karachi Golf Club (KGC). The championship is scheduled from 17 to 21 Dec 25. Commander Karachi and President KGC, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The Golf Championship will be played in Professionals, Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, Ladies Professionals, Senior Amateurs, Junior Amateurs, Ladies Amateurs, Veterans and Pro-Amateurs categories. A large number of professional golfers from across the country are participating in the tournament. There are awards and cash prizes in various categories including special prize for ‘Hole in One’.

Following the media briefing, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi formally inaugurated CNS Open Golf Championship 25.

The ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, golfers and media representatives.