29 Pak nationals detained by Ethiopian police

Pakistan secures repatriation of 29 nationals, fines waived in diplomatic breakthrough

Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) JUL 29 (DNA)- The Embassy of Pakistan in Addis Ababa has successfully facilitated the repatriation of 29 Pakistani nationals who were detained by Addis Ababa Police in March 2025 for violations of immigration regulations and involvement in unauthorized employment activities in Ethiopia.

In an unprecedented and commendable move, the Government of Ethiopia agreed to waive substantial fines, amounting to several thousand U.S. dollars per person, that had been levied on the detainees. This remarkable act of leniency reflects not only the growing goodwill between Pakistan and Ethiopia but also the Ethiopian government’s recognition of humanitarian considerations.

The Embassy actively engaged with Ethiopian authorities at the highest level to resolve the issue. The Ambassador of Pakistan held a series of meetings with senior officials, including Dr. Dema Negwo, Chairperson of the House of People’s Representatives (HoPR) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs; the Director General of Consular Affairs at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Director General of Ethiopian Immigration; and Ms. Abibatou Wane-Fall, Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Ethiopia.

These concerted diplomatic efforts culminated in the waiving of fines and enabled the safe and dignified return of the detained Pakistani nationals.

Of the 29 individuals, 17 departed from Addis Ababa to Karachi on Friday, 25 July 2025, while the remaining 12 followed on Sunday, 27 July 2025. The Embassy of Pakistan extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of Ethiopia for its cooperation in resolving the matter amicably and for supporting the dignified repatriation of Pakistani citizens.