27th Amendment govt enjoys majority yet couldn’t evolve consensus, says Bilawal

Fiaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 /DNA/ – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that while the government enjoys a clear majority in Parliament, it was unfortunate that consensus could not be developed on the 27th Constitutional Amendment. Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Bilawal emphasized that the PPP and the coalition government remain fully committed to the Charter of Democracy and to strengthening the parliamentary system in line with constitutional principles.

Bilawal said that the proposed 27th Amendment includes significant reforms, including the establishment of a Constitutional Court to ensure judicial accountability and to prevent overlapping jurisdiction among courts. He said the amendment also seeks to amend Article 243, which deals with the command and structure of the Armed Forces, in order to formally recognize the title of Field Marshal for Pakistan’s military leadership.

Referring to the recent tensions with India, Bilawal said Pakistan’s armed forces had once again proven their professionalism and valor by downing six Indian aircraft. “In this context, giving constitutional cover to the rank of Field Marshal is both symbolic and deserving, especially after Pakistan’s clear defensive victory,” he remarked.

Bilawal reaffirmed that no one could abolish the 18th Amendment, terming it the backbone of Pakistan’s federal structure. “Let me make it clear—PPP will never allow anyone to undo provincial autonomy or reverse the gains of democracy achieved through the 18th Amendment,” he declared, adding that the party has always stood for the protection of people’s rights and devolution of power to the provinces.

The PPP Chairman expressed hope that the opposition benches would act responsibly and become part of the legislative process rather than resorting to politics of confrontation. “It would have been far better if the opposition had chosen to sit with us and help shape this important amendment for the country’s future,” he said.

Bilawal criticized the opposition for being singularly focused on securing the release of their incarcerated leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, instead of engaging in meaningful legislative dialogue. “The opposition today seems more interested in individual cases than in national causes,” he observed.

Concluding his address, Bilawal reiterated that the PPP remains committed to dialogue, democracy, and institutional balance, urging all political forces to rise above personal interests and work together for a stronger, more stable Pakistan.