DNA

Cairo – In a unified diplomatic move, the foreign ministers of eight Islamic countries have issued a joint statement strongly condemning Israel’s rejection of the internationally-backed roadmap for implementing a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict and establish a Palestinian state.

The statement, released, was signed by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Indonesia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The ministers denounced Israel’s refusal to proceed with the Road Map, which was designed to operationalize U.S. President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict—a plan endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803. They characterized Israel’s stance as a “direct repudiation” of the peace process, warning that it jeopardizes implementation and undermines collective efforts for a just and lasting peace.

“The rejection confirms that Israel now bears responsibility for obstructing efforts to bring peace in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the statement read.

The Road Map, already accepted by Palestinian factions, was the product of extensive mediation involving Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, the United States, the High Representative of Gaza, and the Board of Peace. It outlines a phased approach that includes the decommissioning of weapons, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of an International Stabilization Force, the transfer of administrative authority to a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and large-scale reconstruction.

The ministers stressed that Israel’s refusal to engage with the Road Map threatens to derail the diplomatic efforts led by President Trump and warned that Israel bears “direct and full responsibility” for any consequences arising from its continued obstruction, including the potential deterioration of conditions on the ground and delays in ending the war.

Reaffirming their commitment to the two-state solution, the ministers called for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions. They categorically rejected any unilateral actions aimed at denying or foreclosing Palestinian statehood, arguing that such moves undermine regional peace and stability.

The joint statement also underscored the importance of sustained U.S. engagement to ensure Israel’s compliance with the Comprehensive Plan and its Road Map. The ministers urged the Board of Peace—with active U.S. support—to take immediate measures within its mandate to uphold the integrity of the plan and prevent any party from obstructing its implementation.

The declaration comes amid heightened international scrutiny over the Gaza conflict and growing pressure for a ceasefire and political resolution. The eight-nation bloc’s unified stance signals a concerted effort to revive diplomatic momentum and hold Israel accountable to internationally agreed frameworks.