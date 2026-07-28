ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the federal government would fully support the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) administration to crush agitators seeking to disrupt the electoral process and undermine peace in the region.

He stated this while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Talal’s remarks came against the backdrop of violent clashes in Rawalakot involving supporters of the proscribed Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Earlier in the day, the AJK government said that the banned JAAC attempted to disrupt the ongoing electoral process through acts of violence and unrest.

AJK Secretary Information Muhammad Rashid Hanif made the statement during a press conference in Muzaffarabad alongside AJK Police spokesperson DIG Irfan Masood Kashfi, following violent clashes between law enforcement personnel and banned JAAC protesters in Rawalakot amid continuing sit-ins.



Hanif said the state’s primary responsibility was to maintain law and order and assured that authorities would take all necessary measures to ensure public safety and the smooth conduct of elections.

The AJK government had declared JAAC a proscribed organisation on June 5 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), accusing the group of involvement in terrorism.

The ban was imposed days before the committee’s planned June 9 protest demanding the abolition of 12 AJK Assembly seats reserved for refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who migrated to Pakistan after 1947.

The information secretary added that the banned group included armed individuals, militants and people linked to Fitna al-Khawarij, claiming that evidence of such involvement was available with state institutions.

He urged citizens to remain cautious of what he described as misleading information being circulated about the protests.

Hanif further said that some elements within JAAC had used civilians as human shields during demonstrations.

He added that public participation in the first phase of the AJK elections in Mirpur Division reflected the people’s preference for resolving disputes through peaceful and democratic channels.

DIG Kashfi said some protesters involved in the clashes were carrying modern and automatic weapons. He added that five police personnel, including an officer, were injured after coming under fire during the unrest.

The police spokesperson urged citizens to maintain contact with the administration and state institutions, saying public cooperation was essential for preserving peace and stability in the region.

On Sunday, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that security agencies had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in an India-linked digital influence campaign targeting Pakistan.

Tarar said the suspect was providing digital marketing services and that investigations had uncovered links between these activities and India, Radio Pakistan reported.

He added that payments made for promoting anti-Pakistan content on social media were traced to sources in India.

The minister had said the investigation had also exposed a network of bot farms allegedly being used to spread misinformation and amplify content targeting Pakistan’s sovereignty, government, armed forces and state institutions.

Tarar further claimed that during interrogation, the suspect revealed that a significant portion of the content being circulated through the network was linked to the activities of the proscribed JAAC in the AJK.