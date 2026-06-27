MIAMI, FL, JUN 27 /DNA/ – – The road to the biggest prize in world football is officially mapped out. With the group stage concluding, FIFA has confirmed the full schedule for the 2026 World Cup knockout phase, a 32-match single-elimination gauntlet that will crisscross North America from June 28 to July 19, culminating in the Final on July 19.

The tournament promises a month of high-stakes drama, with the Round of 32 kicking off the action and featuring several blockbuster ties already confirmed.

EARLY ROUND FIRECRACKERS

The opening salvo of the knockout rounds will see hosts Canada kick off their campaign on home soil against African giants South Africa on June 28. The following day, football fans will be treated to a classic clash of styles as five-time champions Brazil face Japan on June 29.

Two heavyweight European sides will be in action on June 30, with Germany taking on Paraguay, while the Netherlands will look to navigate a tricky test against Morocco. The USA will have the home crowd behind them on July 1 when they face Bosnia & Herzegovina.

One of the most anticipated ties of the first round—a rematch of past European championship clashes—is still pending final scheduling, with France vs Sweden listed as “Date TBD” by organizers.

THE ROAD TO GLORY

The full tournament itinerary is as follows:

Round of 32: June 28 – July 3

June 28 – July 3 Round of 16: July 4 – 7

July 4 – 7 Quarterfinals: July 9 – 11

July 9 – 11 Semifinals: July 14 – 15

July 14 – 15 Third-place play-off: July 18

July 18 World Cup Final: July 19

With the expanded 48-team format debuting at this World Cup, the knockout rounds will feature more nations than ever before, increasing the margin for error and guaranteeing a relentless schedule of sudden-death football.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Fans can check the comprehensive FIFA Match schedule for exact venues and kick-off times, as the remaining Round of 32 matchups will be finalized based on group-stage standings over the coming days.