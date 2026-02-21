25 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 /DNA/ – Twenty-five Sri Lankan students have arrived in Pakistan to pursue MBBS studies at leading medical universities under the Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students. The students were received upon their arrival at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

These fully funded scholarships form part of the broader Pak–Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, administered by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

Under this initiative, the students will undertake their medical education at premier institutions, including Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi and Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Karachi. Both institutions are duly accredited by the Sri Lankan Medical Council (SLMC), ensuring international recognition of the degrees.

In addition to the newly arrived cohort, over 430 Sri Lankan students are currently enrolled in Pakistani universities under this scholarship programme across a wide range of disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Business Studies, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences.

All students have been selected through a rigorous and competitive process, in accordance with the eligibility criteria for admission to Pakistani higher education institutions. Under the same scholarship program, one hundred more Sri Lankan students are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in the coming weeks.=DNA

