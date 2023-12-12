25 soldiers martyred, 27 terrorists killed in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

5 personnel and 27 militants killed in clashes in Southern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR— At least 25 personnel of security forces were killed during clashes with alleged militants in different places of Southern district Dera Ismael Khan. Official also claimed killing of at least 27 militants in three different location. The deadly encounter/clash or attack occurred in Draban town in early hours of Tuesday whereas a group of militants attacked a camp of security forces with explosive laden vehicle and suicide bombers.

According to ISPR, on Night 11 / 12 December 2023, witnessed heightened activities in Dera Ismail Khan District, wherein total of twenty seven terrorists were sent to hell during various operations. An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Darazinda on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, terrorists’ hideout was busted and seventeen terrorists were sent to hell.

ISPR in its statement further states that in another intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell. However, after intense exchange of fire, two brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat( martyrd). It added that the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations.

About deadly violent encounter or terror act at Draban Dera Ismael Khan, ISPR states, “ in early hours of 12 December 2023, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in general area Daraban. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack. The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities; twenty three brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell.

It states that sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve.

Banned militant group Tehrikl Jehad of Lashkar Khurasan, affiliated with banned TTP claimed responsibility of attacking security forces camp at Draban.

There is nothing mentioned about strength of injured personnel in Draban attack but local officials earlier reported injuries to 31. Conditions of three injured stated in danger. Though officially didn’t notified so far but local people informed that targeted intelligence based military operation against militants is going on at Tank, Jandola, Lakki Marwat and Kulachi areas from last several days. Tuesday morning attack against security forces at Draban is believed reaction of militants against the ongoing military operation. Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Irshad Hussain Shah and Federal Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti through separate statement shown several resentment over militants attacks against personnel of security forces.