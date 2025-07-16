24th Int’l Arab Tourism Hajj and Umrah Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, JUL 16 /DNA/ – Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi inaugurates 24th International Arab Tourism, Hajj and Umrah Exhibition Under the International Forum for Religious Tourism

The International Arab Tourism and Hajj and Umrah Exhibition will promote religious tourism in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi inaugurated the 24th International Arab Tourism and Hajj and Umrah Exhibition Under the auspices of the International Forum for Religious Tourism.

On this occasion, leaders of the International Forum for Religious Tourism including Aminullah, Abdul Karim Hasni and representatives of global tourism from various Islamic countries were also present.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that the International Arab Tourism and Hajj and Umrah Exhibition will promote religious tourism from Pakistan, adding that the Pakistan’s soft image will be taken to worldwide and the negative propaganda spread by enemy forces regarding Pakistan will be ended through this forum.

He said that he invites pilgrims from all over the world in general and from Arab and Islamic countries in particular to come to Pakistan, Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people are peace loving and hospitable.

Governor Punjab also noted that the credit for bringing tourism companies from all over the world, especially from Islamic countries, through this exhibition goes to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who has always served for the glory and dignity of Pakistan.

He also added that the disappearance of pilgrims in Iran and Iraq has brought disrepute to the country, and to avoid this disrepute, we have to improve our system.

Governor Punjab said that same procedure adopted for Hajj and Umrah should also be adopted for pilgrims going to Iran and Iraq so that no one going for pilgrimages can go missing.

On this occasion, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the promotion of religious tourism is the need of the hour.

He pointed that various countries are improving their systems for Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages adding that we will have to make changes in our system accordingly.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi noted that it cannot be that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Egypt or Jordan create one system for the rest of the world and another for us. These countries may support us in brotherhood, but their systems will be the same for the entire world.

He said that in the ‘Moharka-Haq’ the victory that Allah has bestowed upon us enhanced the prestige of Pakistan in the Islamic world.

We have to take advantage of this situation and promote religious tourism.

Every year, millions of Muslims from Pakistan go to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah and millions of people go to Iraq and Iran for pilgrimages, and there are holy sites of many religions in Pakistan, for which tourists from all over the world want to come to Pakistan.

If we promote religious tourism, it will not only raise Pakistan’s prestige worldwide but also improve the country’s economy.

Aminullah Tahir, leader of the International Religious Tourism Council, said that the International Religious Tourism Council will organize such exhibitions throughout Pakistan and the relations between Pakistan and various tourism companies and ministries of the Islamic and Arab worlds will be further strengthened and enhanced, and practical steps will be taken in this regard.