24th Anniversary of Accession to Throne of King Mohammed VI of Morocco celebrated
ISLAMABAD, JUL 31: /DNA/ – Chief guest Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Education, Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune and others cut cake to celebrate the 24th Anniversary of the Accession to The Throne of King Mohammed VI of Morocco. DNA
« Chinese Vice Premier, Gen. Asim Munir discuss matters of mutual interest (Previous News)
(Next News) Much ado about the caretaker set-up »
Related News
24th Anniversary of Accession to Throne of King Mohammed VI of Morocco celebrated
ISLAMABAD, JUL 31: /DNA/ – Chief guest Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Education, AmbassadorRead More
Iran ambassador meets JUI leader, condoles over death of innocent people
ISLAMABAD, JUL 31 /DNA/ – Reza Amiri Moghadam called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leaderRead More
Comments are Closed