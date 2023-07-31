Monday, July 31, 2023
24th Anniversary of Accession to Throne of King Mohammed VI of Morocco celebrated

| July 31, 2023

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31: /DNA/ – Chief guest Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Education, Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune and others cut cake to celebrate the 24th Anniversary of the Accession to The Throne of King Mohammed VI of Morocco. DNA

