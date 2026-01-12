ISLAMABAD, JAN 12: More Toshakhana records have surfaced, with the Cabinet Division issuing details for the October–December 2025 quarter that list President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi among recipients of valuable gifts.

All listed personalities deposited the gifts in Toshakhana, according to the record.

The recipients for the quarter also include the First Lady, IT Minister Shaza Fatima, Power Minister Awais Leghari, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, it added.

Similarly, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, President’s Military Secretary, President’s Spokesperson Murtaza Solangi, Auditor General of Pakistan, Minister of State for Railways and Finance, Musarrat Zaidi, DG Minerals Dr Nawaz Ahmed Virk, Secretary Economic Affairs, Secretary IT, President’s ADC and others also received gifts.

According to the Cabinet Division data, gifts received during October-December quarter included models of Roza-e-Rasool, Khana Kaaba and Makkah Mukarramah, paintings, perfumes, shields, carpets, tea sets, swords, daggers, vases, watches, decorative pieces, Saudi coffee, books, royal caps, souvenirs, table clocks, a Metro Bus model, coffee pots, shirts, musical instruments, blankets, scarves, ties and other items.

As per Cabinet Division documents, all recipients deposited their gifts in Toshakhana during October-December 2025. The Cabinet Division is in the process of assessing the value of received gifts and related procedures are ongoing. The Cabinet Division’s list does not include names of gift-givers, whereas the list for last half of previous financial year (January-June 2025) did include names of foreign and local personalities who gave the gifts.

The Shehbaz government had gradually made public Toshakhana record from 2002 to September 2025, while record from 1997 to 2001 has also already been released.

Details of gifts received:

President Asif Ali Zardari: A wooden box; a pair of floral porcelain bowls; two ties; a pair of bowls; oud wood incense; perfume pack; mug; vase; decorative plate; two cups; helmet; frame; watch; wristwatch; perfume pack; wool scarf; model of Nimrud; decorative piece; book; a box containing a robe, boat, prayer beads, etc.

First Lady: Rolex watch; Kashmiri shawl; perfume pack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: Three mufflers; silver vase; tea set; Metro Bus model; two shields; four decorative pieces; one cup; one book; egg device; one portrait; two shirts; blanket; model of Makkah Mukarramah; a box containing silver bowl, spoon, plate, etc.; a box containing attar; a box containing perfumes.

(Models of Khana Kaaba, vase, clock, crystal vase, horse model, sword, carpet and table clock have been displayed at Prime Minister’s House.)

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar: Russian traditional frame; Moscow landmark; two coffee sets; Kyrgyz traditional kumis mixing set with two bowls; Egyptian statue; Bahraini perfume; carriage clock.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq: Souvenir snow leopard.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja: Model of Selvy Palace; cones; two multi-colour scarves; white pearl.

Energy Minister Awais Leghari: Book.

Minister of state for finance and railways: Attar (perfume).

Chief of protocol: Perfume and oud incense; silver shield; mat.

Secretary IT: Souvenir.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar: Perfume with oud incense; scarf.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi: Perfume with oud incense. Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi: Perfume with oud incense.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: Shawl; Rolex watch; perfume pack; Loro Piana fabric.

President’s military secretary: Rolex watch.

President’s spokesperson Murtaza Solangi: Rolex watch.

Auditor general: Framed shield; necktie; crystal shield; cup; coin.

Secretary Hameer Karim: Vase.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema: A Glass and cup set as a gift.