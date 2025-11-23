LAHORE, NOV 23 /DNA/ – Muhammad SaimTahir won the title of the 11th Vice Admiral H.M.S. Chaudhry Amateur Golf Cup 2025. Abdul Rauf Ali and ShahnazMoeen secured top positions in the Senior Amateur and Ladies categories, respectively. Chief of Staff, Pakistan Navy, Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest congratulated the winners on their remarkable achievements and commended all participants for displaying high standards of golf, with exceptional skill, precision, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. He also acknowledged the unwavering support and contributions of the sponsors, media, and the management of Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, whose collective efforts ensured the event’s resounding success.

The four-day-long Golf Cup was held from 20 to 23 November 2025 at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, Lahore. Around 185 golfers from across Pakistan participated in the event. Competitions were held in multiple categories, including Amateur, Senior Amateur, and Ladies.

The 11th Vice Admiral H.M.S. Chaudhry Amateur Golf Cup is a regular national-level golf event featured in the calendar of the Pakistan Golf Federation and the national golf circuit. The event reflects Pakistan Navy’s enduring commitment to fostering sportsmanship, physical excellence, and a strong national sports culture.

The closing ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including officers, organizers, sponsors, golfers, and their families.