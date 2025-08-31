23 more killed, nine injured across country in floods: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that 23 people killed and nine injured due to the flash floods.

According to details surfaced on Sunday, the NDMA has issued a report regarding the losses caused by the catastrophic floods and rains.

The NDMA said that over 850 have killed across the country due to the floods and rains since January 26.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains in the forthcoming 24 hours.

Moreover, the concerned institutions have been warned to remain on alert. The masses have been asked to ensure the precautionary measures to avert any damages due to the inclement weather.