23 foreigners to feature in Serena Hotels-CAS Int’l Squash C`ship

ISLAMABAD: As many as 23 foreigner players will be seen in action in the Serena Hotels-Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Men and Women´s Squash Championships as main round will be starting from Thursday (Tomorrow) at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.

Sharing the silent features of international championships, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) honorary secretary Air Commodore (r) Amir Nawaz said that apart from 25 Pakistani players, a group of 23 international men and women players from Malaysia, Egypt, Hong Kong and Spain would also be in action in both championships.

He said that with the collaboration of Serena Hotels, PSF has arranged CAS-International Squash Championship for Men & Women at Islamabad which carries the prize money of US $ 12000 for Men and US$ 6000 for Women. The main round will be commence from 30th November while championship finals will be played on 4th December.

Amir Nawaz said that Pakistan Squash Federation has been putting

tremendous efforts for revival of international squash in the country.

In the Men´s event, World No 64 Ibrahim Elkabani from Egypt is seed number 1 along with World No 72 Muhammad Asim Khan from Pakistan will be second seed while in Womens event, World No 77 Chan Yiwen from Malaysia will be top seed along with World No 114 Nour Khafagy from Egypt will be second seed.