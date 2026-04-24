22 Khwarij terrorists killed in joint intelligence operation in Khyber: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Apr 24: Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies killed 22 khwarij terrorists belonging to India sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij in a joint intelligence operation in Khyber District.

“During conduct of the operation, after intense exchange of fire and skillful engagements by own forces, twenty two khwarij, belonging to Indian sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were sent to hell. Due to cowardice and fear of getting apprehended alive, Khwarij resorted to indiscriminate firing which resulted in martyrdom of a ten years old innocent child,” said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.



“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country and such sacrifice of our innocent civilians further strengthen our resolve,” the press release said.