Wednesday, June 14, 2023
22 ambassadors attend event titled “Connectivity and Emerging Role of Pakistan”

| June 14, 2023

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman, Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development delivered speech on “Connectivity and Emerging Role of Pakistan”.


The event was attended by 22 ambassadors from West Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa, Central Asia, ASEAN etc. Business leaders from Pakistan also participated in the event.-DNA

