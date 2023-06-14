22 ambassadors attend event titled “Connectivity and Emerging Role of Pakistan”
ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman, Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development delivered speech on “Connectivity and Emerging Role of Pakistan”.
The event was attended by 22 ambassadors from West Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa, Central Asia, ASEAN etc. Business leaders from Pakistan also participated in the event.-DNA
