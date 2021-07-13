20938 more people, Health Care Worker administeted the corona vaccine
Faisalabad:13 July 2021: As many as 20938 more people and Health Care Worker administeted the corona vaccine at designated 35 vaccination centers and mobile camp yesterday and till now 667655 people vaccinated.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed to reports that 20659 general public and 279 health workers adminitered vaccine yesterday in which 16281public had first and 4378 had second while 86 and 193 health workers had vaccinated first and second doze respectively.
