Pakistan Day celebrated in Paris

PARIS: This morning, the Embassy of Pakistan Paris organized a flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the Pakistan Day. The event was attended by officials of the Embassy as well as members of the Pakistani community residing in France. Messages of the President and Prime Minister were read out.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted the significance of 23rd March 1940, when the Muslim community in the sub-continent passed the Pakistan Resolution, seeking a separate homeland where they could live according to their own culture, values, and faith.

He praised the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s founding father, who spearheaded the freedom movement – a political, constitutional and democratic struggle, that led to the emergence of Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of unity and persistent hard work to achieve the desired objectives of progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was followed by cultural performances by children and national songs.