20,237 farmers eligible for kissan cards in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, SEP 09 (DNA) — As many as 20,237 farmers have so far been declared eligible for kissan cards in the district. Official sources on Monday said that 44,288 farmers would be issued ‘Kissan Cards’ on a first ‘come-first served basis’. He said that farmers having agriculture land from 1-12.5 acres would be eligible for the cards.

The kissan card would be helpful for farmers in seeking interest free loans up to Rs 150,000 for purchasing fertilizer, pesticides and seeds from the designated dealers. He said the Punjab government was taking effective measures for the welfare of farmers and kissan card was a revolutionary programme in this regard. —DNA