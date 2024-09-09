Monday, September 9, 2024
Main Menu

20,237 farmers eligible for kissan cards in Faisalabad

| September 9, 2024
20,237 farmers eligible for kissan cards in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, SEP 09 (DNA) — As many as 20,237 farmers have so far been declared eligible for kissan cards in the district. Official sources on Monday said that  44,288 farmers would be issued ‘Kissan Cards’ on a  first ‘come-first served basis’.  He said that farmers having agriculture land from 1-12.5 acres would be eligible for the cards.

The kissan card would be helpful for farmers in seeking interest free loans up to Rs 150,000 for purchasing fertilizer, pesticides and seeds from the designated dealers. He said the Punjab government was taking effective measures for the welfare of farmers and kissan card was a revolutionary programme in this regard. —DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

20,237 farmers eligible for kissan cards in Faisalabad

20,237 farmers eligible for kissan cards in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, SEP 09 (DNA) — As many as 20,237 farmers have so far been declared eligibleRead More

Bomb attack on police van in KP's South Waziristan injures 13

Bomb attack on police van in KP’s South Waziristan injures 13

WAZIRISTAN: A remote-controlled bomb attack on a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South WaziristanRead More

Comments are Closed