2023 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road held in Beijing

By Lin Rui and Liang Xiaojian

The 2023 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road is being held in Beijing on Oct.19. The theme of the 2023 forum is “Strengthening Media Cooperation for a Brighter Shared Future.” Over 130 foreign media executives, senior editors, and journalists from over 110 media outlets in 75 BRI partner countries participated in the forum.

In the autumn of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over the past ten years, with the combined efforts of all parties, it has evolved from ideas into actions, transforming from a vision into a reality and developing from a general framework into concrete projects. The BRI holds great practical significance as it steadily progresses and endures in the long run. It has charted a path of peace, prosperity, opening-up, green development, innovation, and civilization for the countries involved.

Chinese and foreign guests attending the forum held the belief that media outlets from various countries should collaborate in telling the story of constructing the BRI, fostering universal security, and facilitating increased exchanges and mutual learning.

In addition to the main forum, the event features the Silk Road Prize for Global News and a sub-forum focused on regional cooperation within the BRI. The event was attended by representatives from relevant ministries and commissions of the Chinese central government, major media organizations, scholars, as well as representatives from state-owned and private enterprises participating in the BRI.

The forum, hosted by the People’s Daily, has invited over 1,000 representatives of media and international organizations from over 100 countries since its inception in 2014. The forum aims to foster consensus and gather collective strengths to promote the high-quality development of the BRI.