2023 annual reception of KOICA alumni association of Pakistan held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 3 /DNA/ – Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan Office hosted “2023 KOICA Alumni Association of Pakistan (KAAP) Annual Reception” to sharekey outcomes of KOICA alumni activities during the year and future plans while promoting its partnership with the KAAP alumni and Korean enterprises in Pakistan.

KOICA Pakistan Office hosted “2023 KAAP Annual Reception” at Serena hotel, Islamabad. Park Ki Jun, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Je-Ho Yeon(Country Director of KOICA Pakistan Office), Dr. IkramUl-Haq(President of KAAP) attended the annual event. In addition, along with Korean enterprisesStar Hydro Power Limited. and KOAK Power Limited., Pakistan Taekwondo team also joined the event to celebrate their presence.

Referring to the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Pakistan,H.E. Park Ki Jun celebrated the 2023 KAAP Annual Reception, “What you experienced in Koreaisnot just personal achievement, but also a valuable contribution to the development of your community and bilateral relations” adding, “Let’s continue to make efforts to create a brighter future by utilizing the power of international collaboration and innovation”.

Through this event, KAAP looked back on activities such as training program, scholarship program, and knowledge sharing seminar that were supported by KOICA during the year, and shared plans for the volunteer activities and reunion to serve as catalysts for positive change in Pakistan. Additionally, both Star Hydro Power Limited. and KOAK Power Limited. introduced the on-going renewable energy and hydroelectric power projects, positively looking at Pakistan’s growth potential.

Through 2023 KAAP Annual Reception, alumni members promoted their experiences of learning through support activities. In addition, Korean cultural performances such as taekwondo and presentations by Korean companies were held to remind alumni of Korean culture and to share knowledge between alumni and Korean companies.

For 13 years since 2010, KOICA promoted social, cultural, and educational activities among the 1,735 members of the KAAP to strengthen friendly relations between Pakistan and Korea. In addition, KOICA contributed to regional development and harmony through knowledge sharing seminars and volunteer activities led by the alumni.