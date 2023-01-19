A delegation led by the Russian Energy Minister Mr. Nikolay Shulginov calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

A delegation led by the Russian Energy Minister Mr Nikolay Shulginov called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

Welcoming the delegation the Prime Minister highlighted the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with the Russian Federation. He recalled his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022 and said that the meeting had reached important decisions to further strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations. He also noted with satisfaction the keen desire on both the sides to upgrade the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and economic matters.

The Russian Energy Minister reciprocated Prime Minister’s sentiments and delivered a special message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Prime Minister. In his message, President Putin referring to Pakistan as Russia’s important partner in South Asia and the Islamic World reiterated Russia’s strong interest to deepen the bilateral relationship.

Both sides agreed on the importance of energy sector for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations. In this regard views were exchanged on supplying oil and gas from Russia to Pakistan on a long term basis. Matters related to gas pipelines were also reviewed.

The Prime Minister provided guidance for the work of 8th Round of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 20 January 2023.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Malik and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Mr. Tariq Fatimi were also present in the meeting.