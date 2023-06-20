2 army jawans embraced shahadat

DNA

Rawalpindi, JUN 20: An improvised explosive device exploded in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. Resultantly, Sepoy Gul Rauf (age 29 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Abid Ullah (age 23 years, resident of District Karak) embraced shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.