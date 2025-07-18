19th July, Saturday, 10.30 am at Islamabad Serena Hotel (Kehkashan Hall I)   

ISLAMABAD, JULY 18 (DNA):The Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Chess Federation of Pakistan and Serena Hotels Islamabad, organizes this Saturday, 19th of July, the first Portugal-Pakistan Chess Tournament, taking place at the Kehkashan Hall I of Serena Hotel in Islamabad, starting at 10.30 am.

The tournament is aimed to promote cultural ties through sports diplomacy and will conclude the celebrations in Pakistan of the National Day of Portugal, also marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between Portugal and Pakistan.

This event will bring together a diverse group of 40 chess players, including seasoned professionals and emerging talents of all ages, in a friendly yet intellectually stimulating competition. It will serve as a platform for fostering mutual understanding, dialogue, and people-to-people connectivity through the shared appreciation of strategic thinking and personality dynamics.

Besides the inscribed players, the venue will be freely accessible to anyone from official entities, Diplomatic corps and Islamabad society in general, including families, who would be interested in enjoying the unique atmosphere of this celebration of the universal Chess game magic.