Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal join ranks of MQM-P in bid to reinvigorate party

KARACHI, JAN 12 (DNA) — In a much-anticipated merger days before the second phase of the local government elections are to be held in 13 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar on Thursday joined ranks with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the party threatened that it would not let the local government (LG) polls take place.

Addressing a press conference with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal, Waseem Akhter, Aamir Khan, MQM Revivial Committee head Farooq Sattar and dozens others, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the “gravity” of the situation in Sindh s urban areas necessitated all people to work together.

The MQM-P leader said, “Under current situation, it is imperative that the people whose families gave their life for Pakistan s existence should come together for a historic battle.” Mr Siddiqui said those who wanted to divide the country were baffled and assured that the revived MQM-P would fulfill the aspirations of the people and work to advance urban development.

He went on to say that the political freedom had been curtailed in urban Sindh, adding that the MQM-P had been highlighting the political issues in the province. The former federal minister further said the MQM-P groups had banded together to thwart any attempts to intrude on the city s true mandate.

He also expressed gratitude to Mustafa Kamal, Anees Qaimkhani and Farooq Sattar for attending the presser and demonstrating their determination. He said all those present in the presser wished to see Pakistan succeed despite the challenges faced in the past five years. He also alleged that the MQM-P was defeated in the 2018 general election through fraud.

Regarding the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh, the MQM-P convener threatened that the party would not let local government (LG) polls take place on Jan 15. He said the party would participate in the elections only if the delimitation issue stood resolved. He added that if the delimitation was not fixed, the party would fight for its rights.

The chairman of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Syed Mustafa Kamal, announced that his party would join the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). This announcement comes a day after the MQM-P held a demonstration in Karachi to protest the holding of local government elections on current delimitation and threatened to leave the ruling coalition if their demands were not met.

Mr Kamal said the PSP would work under the MQM-P s convener, Khalid Maqbool, and that they would leave their “comfort zones” to work for the betterment of Karachi. He also claimed that Asif Ali Zardari wanted his son Bilawal to be the prime minister.

The PSP chairman further acknowledged that there were differences between the PSP and MQM-P, but emphasised that the people of Karachi must work together for the betterment of the city as it s crucial contributor to the country s economy. He also criticised the former government, led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the PPP for not doing enough for the city and its people. Mr Kamal stated that the announcement made today would bring positive changes to Karachi and Sindh in the near future.

Former federal minister and founder of the MQM Organisation Restoration Committee, Dr Farooq Sattar, said the MQM was moving away from its past reputation and becoming a party for intellectuals and educated individuals. He also stated that the MQM should be allowed to fulfill its national responsibility. = DNA