£190m reference: IHC approves Imran Khan’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petition in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, had reserved the verdict on the bail petition a day earlier.

The IHC, its short order today, ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.