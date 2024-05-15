Wednesday, May 15, 2024
£190m reference: IHC approves Imran Khan's bail plea

| May 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD, MAY 15: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petition in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, had reserved the verdict on the bail petition a day earlier.

The IHC, its short order today, ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

